Frederick S. Zirpoli, Jr, 54 of Milanville, died peacefully with his loved ones by his side Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, Pa. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Zirpoli of 18 wonderful years.
Frederick Zirpoli Jr, who went by "Rick" was born January 29, 1966 in Budd Lake, NJ. He is the son of Judith Sutton of New York and the son of the late Frederick S. Zirpoli, Sr. Rick was a high school graduate. Prior to his illness, he was employed by Bob Burchard Blacktopping as an equipment operator.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors,going for joy rides with his wife Elizabeth to look for deer, he loved watching his birds. His most cherished times were spending time with his family. Especially spending holidays together, having BBQ's and most of all watching his grandchildren grow up.
He is also survived by his daughter Jessica Zirpoli of Milanville, his son Buddy Zirpoli and his wife Kayla of Florida, stepdaughters Dawn Francis and her husband Marshall Francis of Olyphant, Dominique Rylka and her fiancé William Shepps, Jr. of Ledgedale, stepsons Gary Rylka, Jr. and his wife Maria Rylka of Honesdale and Michael Rylka and his wife Amanda of Jermyn, a brother Christopher Zirpoli and his wife Kelly of Boston. His Grandchildren Vincent, Ava, Dylan, Dominic, Liyah, Gary, his "little mermaids" Novalei and Miracle (AKA) Dr. Magic; Abigail and Carmine; Dr, Magic, Aaliyah Livingston, Chantell Kratzer and Lewis Kratzer. Also survived by his in-laws Butchie Eschbach and wife Jamie of levittown, Rich Eschbach and wife Toni of Hamilton,Kenny Eschbach and wife Jeanie of Hamilton, Brenda Eschbach of Morrisville, Michelle Framo and husband Fred of Hamilton, Jennifer Sesar and husband Joe of Morrisville, Debbie Eschbach of Trenton Nj. Father in law Carl Eschbach of Morrisville, Mother in law Wilma and her husband Tex of Trenton Nj.
The family wishes to thank his niece Chantel Kratzer for the unconditional loving care she gave him during his illness. They grew a bond that was unbreakable! Chantel could always bring his spirit up when he was down and out. She could always turn his frown upside down by making him act like a robot. Rick really appreciated her hardwork and dedication. Also a very special thank you to Charlene from Hospice for her hard work and hospitality, our Family cannot thank you enough.
Private Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel Pa.
A Celebration of Life for Frederick Zirpoli Jr, will take place on October 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at 696 Hancock Highway, Honesdale PA, 18431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To share a memory or to leave your condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com