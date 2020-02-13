|
Ricky Z - Pilot of the Airwaves has signed off. Frederick S. Zirpoli, Sr., local Doo Wop DJ and car cruise host from Milanville, died Tuesday morning at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale as a result of a battle with a long-standing illness. He was 73 years old.
Born on May 20, 1946 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Anthony Zirpoli and Sonia Babushik. Raised in nearby Union, NJ, he was a member of the United States Navy before moving to Budd Lake, NJ where he worked as a Mt. Olive Township Police Officer before retiring due to a work-related injury.
Rick, as he liked to be called, was a lover of all types of music, but had a special place in his heart for the sounds of Doo Wop which reminded him of the streets where he grew up.
Similarly, he loved classic cars and loved collecting them, always eager to show them off at a nearby car cruise. He was especially proud of his 55' Chevy Bel Air Convertible, a car that he owned when he was young and was thrilled to be able to find again later in life.
His gravely voice and knowledge of music soon led to hosting duties at those car cruises and, soon after, work as a DJ. He loved finding great music to bring to the scene and share with fans.
He was even know to appear on local radio shows that rocked the oldies and loved being part of the broadcasts.
On top of that, he also loved collecting a wide variety of antiques. From kitchen shakers to Depression glass to restoring old Hoosier cabinets, he loved decorating his home and property with all of his amazing finds. He also enjoyed collecting and building model trains and had spent years building tiny replicas of nearby Honesdale.
Rick Zirpoli was one-of-a kind who lived life to the fullest. A dear friend too many and a true character, he will be sorely missed.
He was greeted with open arms by his father Anthony and mother Sonia. Surviving are his ex-wife Judith of Guilford, NY, his sons Frederick Zirpoli, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Milanville, Patrick Zirpoli and his wife Tracie of Milanville, and Christopher Zirpoli and his wife Kelly of Boston, MA; grandchildren Jessica, Melissa and her husband Kris Corey, Anthony, Michael, and Buddy; great grandchildren Carmine, Vincent, Avah, and Abigal.
Private Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel and a memorial car cruise is being planned for the spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 13, 2020