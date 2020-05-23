Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Freida Sumfleth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freida M. Sumfleth


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freida M. Sumfleth Obituary
Frieda M. Sumfleth, 97 of Greeley, PA passed away at Belle Reve Senior Living Center, Milford, PA on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was the owner of a delicatessen in New York City and a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Greeley, PA.

The daughter of the late Diedrich and Maria (Wilkens) Droesemeyer she was born September 28, 1922 in Zeven, Germany. Frieda was predeceased by her husband Guenther B. Sumfleth in 2014.

Survivors include her son, Roy Sumfleth and his wife Teresa of Callicoon, NY and two grandchildren Kristina and Erin. Cremation will be private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Belle Reve Senior Living Activities Department, 404 E. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA 18337
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -