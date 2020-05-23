|
|
Frieda M. Sumfleth, 97 of Greeley, PA passed away at Belle Reve Senior Living Center, Milford, PA on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was the owner of a delicatessen in New York City and a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Greeley, PA.
The daughter of the late Diedrich and Maria (Wilkens) Droesemeyer she was born September 28, 1922 in Zeven, Germany. Frieda was predeceased by her husband Guenther B. Sumfleth in 2014.
Survivors include her son, Roy Sumfleth and his wife Teresa of Callicoon, NY and two grandchildren Kristina and Erin. Cremation will be private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Belle Reve Senior Living Activities Department, 404 E. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA 18337
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 23, 2020