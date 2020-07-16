Friend H. "Joe" Enslin, 73, of South Canaan Twp. passed away suddenly of natural causes on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. His beloved wife, Gladys M. (Lord) Enslin preceded him in death on February 10, 2016. They were married for nearly 50 years.
Born March 3, 1947 at home, in the same house where he passed away, he was the son of the late Herbert and Edith (Brooks) Enslin.
Friend served in the United States Army from July 13, 1966 until his Honorable Discharge on July 12, 1972; he was a military specialist. For 15 years, he worked as a Chemical Operator for Stepan Co. in New Jersey. Later in life he enjoyed working in local construction for the Gillette and Knecht families where he was a skilled carpenter.
His final and perhaps most beloved job was driving school bus for Jenkins Transportation in Waymart. He loved the children and was looking forward to another school year, having completed his most up to date CPR training on Thursday of last week. Friend was loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his love of playing games and scratching lottery tickets. He will be dearly missed.
One of thirteen children, he is survived by brothers and sisters, Jane Case, Shirley Hodges, Nancy Kramer, Eston Enslin, John Enslin, Donnie Enslin, and Mary Trego; his "kids" Betsy Austin and Richard, Benny Griffiths and Jolene, Beverly Tackitt and Aaron; "grandkids," Melissa and Corey, Michael and Hailey, Rachel and Nick, Justin, Rebecca, Dylan, Lyla, Ethan, Kadence, Raiden, and Talia, and a large extended family.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Enslin in 1996; sister and brothers, Martha Jones, Dave Enslin, Randy Enslin, Perry Enslin, Charles Enslin.
Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM in East Canaan Cemetery, St. Tikhon's Road, South Canaan with Rev. William Rushik officiating. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Friend's memory to the Disabled American Veterans or the Wounded Warrior Project
