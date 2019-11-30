|
Garrett T. Chellis, 21, of Honesdale, Lebanon Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Morning, November 28, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Born April 1, 1998 in Kingston, PA, he was the beloved son of Drew E. and Wendy (Brown) Chellis of Honesdale.
Garrett attended Millersville University where he joined the Acacia Fraternity.
He loved adventure of all kinds could be found trekking and hiking the local great outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and even made a trip to Lake Ontario.
Garrett thoroughly enjoyed snowboarding, especially with his cousin Nathaniel. An intelligent and bright young man, Garrett took pleasure in war hammer games and loved the challenge and skill it required. He took part in the barn chores with his Mom and Dad and enjoyed pitching in once he got to the barn. For many years Garrett was active in the Wayne County 4-H program and made many memories at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.
He had the greatest laugh. Garrett recently enlisted in the United States Navy and was preparing to embark on his next adventure; he was scheduled to go to Basic Training on December 9th. Garrett touched countless lives in his short time in this world. He was loved so much, and will only be loved more as time goes by.
This world is a better place because Garrett was here.
In addition to his parents, Garrett is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Edwin and Marilyn Chellis of Jeffersonville, NY; a great-aunt, Joann Madden of Jeffersonville, NY; uncle and aunt, William and Katrina Chellis and their children, Elizabeth, William, and Mary all of Jeffersonville, NY; aunt and uncle, David and Linda Koller and their son Nathaniel of Gilbertsville, PA; aunt, Shelly Brown of Gilbertsville, PA; and numerous cousins.
Garrett was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Ann Brown.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Sanctuary of Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th St, Honesdale, PA 18431 with Garrett's uncle, Rev. William Chellis officiating.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Garrett's memory to Wayne County 4-H, 648 Park Street, Suite E, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc, Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 30, 2019