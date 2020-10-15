1/1
Gary Charles Martens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Charles Martens, age 81, of Hawley died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. Born January 31, 1939, at Brunswick Hospital in Amityville, Long Island, NY, Gary was the son of the late Charles and the late Doris (Healy) Martens.

He grew up in Hicksville, Long Island in the home built by his great-grandfather with his sister, Janet and cousin, Patty Jane. He was surrounded and lovingly cared for by his large family, Uncles, Lawrence (Larney), Jack, Aunts Marion, Augusta (Goodie), Florence (Florrie) Jane, and Aunt Agnes (Aggie) and Uncle Mike and cousins Michael, Kim and Candace (Candy), his grandparents, Joseph and Louise (Boehm) and Herman and Mary (Koehler) Martens. His family later moved to Northport, Long Island where Gary loved to take his boat out on the Long Island Sound.

He was very close to his extended family, his sister, Janet and brother-in-law Michael, their children, Erin, Meghan, Moira, Bridget, Caitlin, Daniel, Kerry, Connor, Andrew, Claire, and Brendan. He was also close with the Lehmann family, the Staab Families of LI and of FL, Uncle Jule, Aunt Muriel and son Jay, and the Kelly family of LI.

He graduated from St. Ignatius Loyola Elementary school in Hicksville and then graduated from Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY. He was a graduate of St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.

He served in the US Army and was based in Fort Dix, NJ. He was a good brother; before leaving for Fort Dix he passed over his beloved auto to his little sister, Janet.

Gary was a Systems Information maven and worked in Baltimore, MD in the insurance industry and on Long Island for Sperry corporation and later for ITT Inc. in NYC and Secaucus, NJ.

He lived with his family, wife Jennie and much-loved children, daughter, Cara Kate, and son, Christopher Charles in Bethpage and Plainview, LI. Gary, an ardent sports fan, coached soccer in Bethpage and was an avid supporter of Bethpage HS games. He then followed the UMass Amherst, lacrosse team of which Christopher was a team player. Earlier he played basketball in Manhattan for his local pub.

After moving to Hawley 20 years ago, Gary became a school bus driver for the Wallenpaupack School District. He enjoyed his "bus kids", sharing his humor and "tidy bus" rules. He attended WAHS sports and got the latest updates from the bus kids. He enjoyed trying out the local eateries and was often recognized as "the man wearing the UMass" hat, by his laugh and known as one who shared stories and pictures of his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Cara and son-in-law, Patrick and son, Christopher and daughter-in-law, Kathleen and five grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Connor and Finley and Eloise.

Visitation was held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, Pennsylvania. The Memorial Service followed at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved