Gary Charles Martens, age 81, of Hawley died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. Born January 31, 1939, at Brunswick Hospital in Amityville, Long Island, NY, Gary was the son of the late Charles and the late Doris (Healy) Martens.
He grew up in Hicksville, Long Island in the home built by his great-grandfather with his sister, Janet and cousin, Patty Jane. He was surrounded and lovingly cared for by his large family, Uncles, Lawrence (Larney), Jack, Aunts Marion, Augusta (Goodie), Florence (Florrie) Jane, and Aunt Agnes (Aggie) and Uncle Mike and cousins Michael, Kim and Candace (Candy), his grandparents, Joseph and Louise (Boehm) and Herman and Mary (Koehler) Martens. His family later moved to Northport, Long Island where Gary loved to take his boat out on the Long Island Sound.
He was very close to his extended family, his sister, Janet and brother-in-law Michael, their children, Erin, Meghan, Moira, Bridget, Caitlin, Daniel, Kerry, Connor, Andrew, Claire, and Brendan. He was also close with the Lehmann family, the Staab Families of LI and of FL, Uncle Jule, Aunt Muriel and son Jay, and the Kelly family of LI.
He graduated from St. Ignatius Loyola Elementary school in Hicksville and then graduated from Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY. He was a graduate of St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.
He served in the US Army and was based in Fort Dix, NJ. He was a good brother; before leaving for Fort Dix he passed over his beloved auto to his little sister, Janet.
Gary was a Systems Information maven and worked in Baltimore, MD in the insurance industry and on Long Island for Sperry corporation and later for ITT Inc. in NYC and Secaucus, NJ.
He lived with his family, wife Jennie and much-loved children, daughter, Cara Kate, and son, Christopher Charles in Bethpage and Plainview, LI. Gary, an ardent sports fan, coached soccer in Bethpage and was an avid supporter of Bethpage HS games. He then followed the UMass Amherst, lacrosse team of which Christopher was a team player. Earlier he played basketball in Manhattan for his local pub.
After moving to Hawley 20 years ago, Gary became a school bus driver for the Wallenpaupack School District. He enjoyed his "bus kids", sharing his humor and "tidy bus" rules. He attended WAHS sports and got the latest updates from the bus kids. He enjoyed trying out the local eateries and was often recognized as "the man wearing the UMass" hat, by his laugh and known as one who shared stories and pictures of his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Cara and son-in-law, Patrick and son, Christopher and daughter-in-law, Kathleen and five grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Connor and Finley and Eloise.
Visitation was held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, Pennsylvania. The Memorial Service followed at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.