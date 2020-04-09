|
Gary Delano Maddox, 82, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Mr. Maddox had been a resident of Glynn County, Georgia for many years.
A native of Glenwood, Georgia, he was born November 16, 1937 to the late Ed R. Maddox and the late Carrie Butler Maddox. He was a 1955 graduate of Glenwood High School. Mr. Maddox had never missed a day of school in 12 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army with his overseas tour in Korea. Mr. Maddox had work for SH Kress and Company, Western Auto for thirty one year's and his last employment was with Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Mr. Maddox was of the Methodist faith and leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda K. Hurley; and two Brother-in-laws Raymond E. Hurley and Bill Frank.
Survivors include his two Sisters Barbara Walker and Jean Frank; Nieces and Nephews Sharon Joiner (Darrell), Donna Whiddon (Brad), Tracy Walker (Angie), Todd Hurley (Ann) and Craig Hurley (Ann); Great Nieces and Nephews Christy Dickey (Wyman), Misty Gerwe (Bill), Samantha Kretschmar (Thomas), Tori Walker, Christopher Hurley, Haila Jones (Landen), Dawson Hickey, and Carrie Hurley.
A private graveside will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, Georgia, with Reverend Darrell Joiner officiating.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Tracy Walker, Todd Hurley, Craig Hurley, Danny Hickey, Greg Hickey, and Chris Hickey.
The family request in lieu of customary remembrances memorial contributions may be made to Landsburg United Methodist Church 297 Landsburg Church Road Glenwood, Georgia 30428.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 9, 2020