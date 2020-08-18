TSGT Gary M. Nonnenmacher, 49, formerly of Honesdale, PA, died at his residence in Alamogordo, NM, on 10 August 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard F. Nonnenmacher and Joyce A. Nonnenmacher.
Born in Honesdale, PA, on 24 August 1970, Gary was the son of Bernard and Joyce (Varcoe) Nonnenmacher.
A 1988 graduate of Honesdale High School, he served in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 2008.
He earned the Air Force Commendation with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Outstanding Unit Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Good Conduct Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with 1 Service Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, AF Overseas Ribbon Short, AF Overseas Ribbon Long, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon, AF Longevity Service with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, USAF NCO PME Graduate Ribbon with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Training Ribbon.
He had various assignments from 2003-2008, culminating as Assistant support Section Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Group, 49th Fighter Wing, Holloman AFB, NM.
During that period, he managed 50 crew chiefs and was responsible for over 4,000 maintenance actions.
Gary is survived by his siblings Joseph Nonnenmacher, Robert Nonnenmacher, Thomas Nonnenmacher and Janice Klinkiewicz, Susan Baker and husband Lee, Barbara Young, and Martin Nonnenmacher and Judy Patten. He is also survived by his stepchildren Summer, James and Anthony; and several nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.
A memorial service will he held on Thursday, 20 Aug. 2020 at 4PM at Hamilton Funeral Home, Alamogordo, NM; with final interment planned at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.
Rather than sending flowers, the family is requesting that you make a monetary donation to Wounded Warriors
.