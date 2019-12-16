|
|
Gary J. Pozza, 62, of South Canaan, died Sunday morning at Wayne Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Joseph and June Seeley Pozza. He was member of the Western Wayne High School Class of 1975.
He Owned and Operated Pozza Floral in South Canaan. Gary was a member of St. Tikhon's Orthodox Monastery. He was a also a member of the Hamlin Hawgs, a Founding Member of the Waymart Wings, and former member of the Lake Ariel Fire Volunteer Company. Gary was a proud United States Navy Veteran.
Surviving are his sons Joey Pozza and his wife Kylah of Carbondale and Connor Pozza of Carbondale; a daughter Tara Pozza of Gouldsboro; aunts Grace Pozza of Lake Ariel and Lorraine Bannon and her husband Jim of Waymart ; uncle Angelo Pozza of South Canaan; cousins Diane Pozza, Carole Pozza Sickler, and David Pozza all of Lake Ariel.
He was preceded in death by a brother Randy Pozza.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:00am in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, Pa.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at the Funeral Home.
Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
The family encourages Memorial Contributions in Gary's named be made to the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 31, Lake Ariel, Pa 18436 or to the Waymart Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 186, Waymart, Pa 18472.
For directions, to share a memory, or to express your condolences for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 16, 2019