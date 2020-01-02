|
Gayle Elaine (Lawrence) Worley of Lancaster, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the home of her sister in Carlisle, PA.
Born in Hancock, NY on December 18, 1955, she was the daughter of Norman Arthur Lawrence and Jean Alace (Brown) Lawrence, both of whom were from Honesdale, PA and had predeceased her.
Gayle was a beautician for more than 30 years and had been working at Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, when she left in 2016. She had lived in the Lancaster area for forty years, raising her children there and attending and serving in her church.
She is survived by her three children and four grandchildren: her daughter Bethany and son-in-law Greg and their children, Ginny, Cora and Juliet who live in the Bronx, NY; her son Jarred and his partner Stacey who live in Lancaster; and her youngest son Brett, who lives in Lancaster and grandson Colin, who lives in Maryland.
Also surviving her are her brothers and sisters: Wayne (Linda) Lawrence-Colmar, PA; Stanley (Linda) Lawrence – Damascus, PA; Gilbert (Connie) Lawrence – Factoryville, PA; Ronald (Terry) Lawrence – Milanville, PA; Cheryl Thomas – Roscoe, NY; Keith Lawrence – Honesdale, PA; Daryl (Ed) Carpenter – Athens, AL; Linnette (Steve) Moser – Carlisle, PA; and Wendall (Bonnie) Lawrence – Severn, MD. In addition to her siblings, she is survived by twenty-eight nieces and nephews, with one nephew predeceasing her in 1992 and a sister-in-law predeceasing her in 2019.
Those wishing to remember her, there will be a Celebration of Life service for Gayle on Sunday, Jan 5 at 3 pm. It will be held at Lancaster Alliance Church: 210 Pitney Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601. In honor of her wishes, please no flowers. Donations can be made to her church (Lancaster Alliance Church) or Priority 1 Ministries: PO Box 226 Chambersburg, PA 17201
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 2, 2020