Genevieve K. Leet, formerly of Thompson, died June 17, 2020 at Barnes Kasson SNF in Susquehanna, PA. She was 102.

She is predeceased by her husband, Sanford R. Leet, who passed away Dec. 22, 1996.

The couple wed on Dec. 25, 1943 at St. Martin of Tours in Jackson, PA.

She was born Aug. 18, 1917 to Daniel King and Katherine Gilleran King, and grew up in Starrucca.

A life-long educator, Genevieve earned her teaching certificate from Mansfield College. She went on to complete a Bachelors Degree in teaching at Kutztown University, followed by a Masters in Library Science from Marywood University.

Her teaching career began at Preston School in Lakewood, continued at Thompson Elementary School and she concluded her decades long career at the Susquehanna Community School District as a librarian.

Active in her community, she was a member of St. Pauls/St. Martin of Tours Church in Starrucca and Jackson, respectively.

Genevieve was a member of the Barnes Kasson Hospital Board, the Catholic Daughters of America and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed displaying elaborate holiday decorations and entertaining family and friends with dinners and parties.

Genevieve is survived by her children: Brian Leet and wife Rita, John Leet and wife Jacqueline.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine Dingell and her husband, Mike; Melissa Lee and husband Ryan; Matthew Leet, and great-granddaughter Grace Genevieve Dingell.

She is predeceased by a brother, Father John King, and a grandson, John Patrick Leet.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA, 18847 or to the John Patrick Leet Memorial Scholarship Fund at Broome Community College.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hennessey's Funeral Home Inc., Susquehanna.

