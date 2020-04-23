|
George Robert Davey of Honesdale passed away peacefully at home April 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ellen Hinter Markle.
Born October 30, 1946 he was the son of the late Robert E. and Clara Decker Davey of Matamoras, PA.
George was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
He was a commercial truck driver who retired from Estes Express Lines. He was a model train enthusiast, who enjoyed sharing his hobby with his grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering around his home and helping his friends and family.
George attended New Covenant Fellowship Church.
Also, surviving are his son, David Markle, wife Cynthia, of Danielsville, PA; grandson John Markle; granddaughters Sarah and Chloe Markle; one brother, Timothy Davey, wife Wendy, of North Chesterfield, VA; sisters, Roberta Williams, husband, Jerry of Matamoras, PA; and Wilma Williams of Matamoras, PA; along with several nieces and nephews; cousins, Twila Decker of Matamoras, PA and Fran Barada of Port Jervis, NY. He was predeceased by brothers, Frank Davey, Sr. and Robert "Gus" Davey.
Following cremation a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc, 428 Main St., Honesdale, PA.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 23, 2020