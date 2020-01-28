|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Francis Hiller, 80, Ocala, Florida was called home to the Lord on January 12, 2020 at the home of his son in Ocala, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born June 10, 1939 in Honesdale, PA. He was the son of Willis and Louise (Lovelace) Hiller. He attended White Mills school and went to work for Whit and Elsa Tamblyn on their farm where he met the love of his life, Kay Frances Shaffer and married her on February 13th, 1960. He joined the Army reserve and was honorably discharged in 1963.
They continued to care for the farm and raised four children. In the early 80's they moved to Shady Lane, Honesdale where he spent much of his time volunteering at the White Mills Fire Department, hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He was a member of White Mills Fire Company, White Mills Hunting Club Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who gave the fish and game wardens a run for their money.
He is survived by his wife Kay Frances (Shaffer) Hiller, Ocala FL, sons, Gerald F. Hiller Jr. and wife Ok Cha, Daegu, Korea; Jeffrey Hiller and wife Susan, Honesdale,PA; Naison Hiller and wife Patty, Ocala, FL; and daughter Wendi Hiller and wife Colleen, Uxbridge, MA. Grandchildren; Jerri Lynn Hiller, Gina Hiller-James, Kyle Hiller, Kristofer Hiller, Courtney Lee Hiller, Dylan Ross, Ashley Hiller, Mckayla Hiller. Great grandchildren; Logan Hiller, Ella Hiller, Aleksandra Hiller, Charlotte Betty Uriel, Aubrey Ross, Keilani James, and Ruby Ross. Five sisters Joan Karnick and husband Peter, Jean Stephenson and husband Douglas, Helen Griebel, Rose Hicks and husband Ed, Barbara Brickler and husband Tom, one brother Robert Hiller and wife Joanne, and his faithful best friend, Chance.
Predeceased by brother Roland Hiller, Brother-in-Law Kenneth Griebel, grandson Gerald F. Hiller III, Mother Louise Hiller, Father Willis Hiller, Sister-in-Law Betty (McMillen) Hiller, Brother Willis Hiller, Sister-in-Law Betty (Dunlap) Hiller, Brother Burton Hiller, and Brother Tom Hiller
As per his request service will be at a later date and he will be interred at Indian Orchard Cemetery. Arrangements made by Baldwin Brothers, Ocala, Florida and local arrangements will be handled by Bryant Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to White Mills Fire Department or White Mills United Methodist Church.
Special thanks to Leopard Transport, Home care nurses, Naison and Patty Hiller and Hospice of Marion County for their hospice care.
Words of wisdom: A fish wouldn't get in trouble if he kept his mouth shut.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 28, 2020