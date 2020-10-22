Gerald M. Tamkins "Jerry," 85, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, peacefully at his home in Binghamton, NY.

Jerry was born on February 18, 1935 at Binghamton General Hospital and grew up in Conklin, NY.



After graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1953 and serving with the Army National Guard, he operated the Quality Press, the family printing business, with his brother, Paul Tamkins. His sister, Joyce, introduced Jerry to his future wife Beatrice Gill Tamkins of Pleasant Mount, PA while she and Beatrice were studying at Binghamton General Hospital School of Nursing.



Jerry and Bea were married at Sts. John & Andrew in Binghamton on June 23, 1962 and remained active members of the parish for more than 60 years. They raised seven children and fostered many more. A fan of playing golf, baseball, friendly card games, and model trains, Jerry was busy watching sports, spending time in Pleasant Mount, PA and at Lake Lorain, Poyntelle, PA, enjoying the company of friends, and entertaining all with his train collection.



Highly skilled at home repair, Jerry left the homes he visited working more smoothly and in better shape than they were before. Known as a man of few words, his actions and faith spoke volumes.



Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice "Bea" Tamkins; his children daughter Susanna Tamkins of Miami, FL; daughter Melinda Bacharach (Hal) of New York, NY; daughter Theresa Tamkins of West Orange, NJ; daughter Loretta Garcia (Michael) of Binghamton, NY; daughter Barbara Tamkins of New York, NY; son Dana McGuane (Arlene) of Albany NY; and son Damion Parmelee (Ashley) of New Hartford, NY. He was the beloved grandfather to Patrick, Jackson, Veronica, Emma, Zoe, Isaac, Eliot, Viviana, Zachary, Ezekiel, Keston, Wyatt and Truett. Also surviving him are his brother Paul Tamkins, sister Joyce Wickizer, sister-in-law M. Irene Dunbar and many nieces and nephews in the large extended Wickizer, Gill, and Dunbar families.



The family would like to thank Monsignor Meagher for anointing his last sacrament and our dearest neighbors for supporting us in his transition to eternal rest.



Funeral Services will be held at Sts John & Andrew in Binghamton, NY, on Tuesday, October 13 at 11 AM. The family will receive family and friends at the Church starting at 10 AM, prior to the service. The service will stream virtually from the Sts John & Andrew Facebook Page.



Burial will be at St James Cemetery in Pleasant Mount, PA immediately following the service.

