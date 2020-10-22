1/1
Gerald Martin "Jerry" Tamkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald M. Tamkins "Jerry," 85, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, peacefully at his home in Binghamton, NY.
Jerry was born on February 18, 1935 at Binghamton General Hospital and grew up in Conklin, NY.

After graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1953 and serving with the Army National Guard, he operated the Quality Press, the family printing business, with his brother, Paul Tamkins. His sister, Joyce, introduced Jerry to his future wife Beatrice Gill Tamkins of Pleasant Mount, PA while she and Beatrice were studying at Binghamton General Hospital School of Nursing.

Jerry and Bea were married at Sts. John & Andrew in Binghamton on June 23, 1962 and remained active members of the parish for more than 60 years. They raised seven children and fostered many more. A fan of playing golf, baseball, friendly card games, and model trains, Jerry was busy watching sports, spending time in Pleasant Mount, PA and at Lake Lorain, Poyntelle, PA, enjoying the company of friends, and entertaining all with his train collection.

Highly skilled at home repair, Jerry left the homes he visited working more smoothly and in better shape than they were before. Known as a man of few words, his actions and faith spoke volumes.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice "Bea" Tamkins; his children daughter Susanna Tamkins of Miami, FL; daughter Melinda Bacharach (Hal) of New York, NY; daughter Theresa Tamkins of West Orange, NJ; daughter Loretta Garcia (Michael) of Binghamton, NY; daughter Barbara Tamkins of New York, NY; son Dana McGuane (Arlene) of Albany NY; and son Damion Parmelee (Ashley) of New Hartford, NY. He was the beloved grandfather to Patrick, Jackson, Veronica, Emma, Zoe, Isaac, Eliot, Viviana, Zachary, Ezekiel, Keston, Wyatt and Truett. Also surviving him are his brother Paul Tamkins, sister Joyce Wickizer, sister-in-law M. Irene Dunbar and many nieces and nephews in the large extended Wickizer, Gill, and Dunbar families.

The family would like to thank Monsignor Meagher for anointing his last sacrament and our dearest neighbors for supporting us in his transition to eternal rest.

Funeral Services will be held at Sts John & Andrew in Binghamton, NY, on Tuesday, October 13 at 11 AM. The family will receive family and friends at the Church starting at 10 AM, prior to the service. The service will stream virtually from the Sts John & Andrew Facebook Page.

Burial will be at St James Cemetery in Pleasant Mount, PA immediately following the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patrick Gunter
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
Sending love, strength, and prayers during these challenging times.
Richard Petrisko
Friend
October 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 12, 2020
Bea & family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am keeping you my thoughts & prayers at this very difficult time. May you find comfort in all of your wonderful memories together.

With heartfelt sympathy, Debbie Francis
Debbie Francis
Friend
October 12, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Luann Horton-Murad
October 12, 2020
Bea, Damion & Ashley and the Tamkins family, Sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and Prayers.
Mary & Dave Reese
Mary Reese
Friend
October 12, 2020
The FTD Sentiments of Love Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anne Zehr
October 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. He was a fine gentleman, family man, and friend. Bea and Jerry were the most generous and caring people to my parents, John and Loretta, during their last years. They have always been wonderful hosts during my trips to Binghamton. I will certainly miss Jerry, and I am sure Bea and the Family will prevail and continue shine in his memory.
Patrick King
Friend
October 11, 2020
Melinda, Mrs Tamkins and family,
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Mr Tamkins was such a nice man. You are all in my thoughts and prayers especially at this time.
Cathy Libous
Friend
October 11, 2020
A beautiful gentle sweet man with a faith that showed others his light of Christ in his heart. May treasured memories of Jerry bless your family and friends during this sad time. Healing comforts and peace. Maria and Andy Supa
Maria and Andy Supa
Friend
October 11, 2020
Dear Bea and family, I am so very sorry for the loss of your love one. Gerry was a Christian gentleman. Asking our God to be with you now as you honor and mourn Gerry. Sending my sincere sympathy and prayers.
Nancy Hannas
Friend
October 11, 2020
Bea,
What a wonderful man Gerry was, he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. I always loved seeing him in Pennsylvania, he always had a smile and kind words. Was sorry we missed you when you were in Florida. Love, Carol
Carol McGranahan
Family
October 11, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Campo
October 11, 2020
With our Sympathy to your family , Frank & Mary Micalizzi
Frank & Mary Micalizzi
October 11, 2020
To Tamkin's family, Gerry was always quiet with no showmanship. He engaged in making strong decision. Gerry will be missed by all of us.
Please accept our sympathies. RIP Gerry,
Ram
Ram
Friend
October 10, 2020
Dear Bea and family, Please accept our heartfelt sympathy on the passing of your beloved husband, father and grandfather. We have fond memories of the years we spent on Duane Ave as your neighbor. We will keep you in our prayers.
With Sympathy and Love
The Gehrlein Family
LAURIE GEHRLEIN
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved