Gerald R. Loscig
Gerald R. Loscig of South Canaan died Tuesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife was the former Joan Swingle who proceeded him in death in 2014.

Born in Seelyville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ava Knapp Loscig. He was a graduate of Honesdale High School.

Jerry was Health Club Director at the YMCA in Dunmore early in his career. He had been employed by Wayne Memorial Hospital until his retirement. He was a member of the South Canaan Free Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Renee Murphy and her husband James, of South Canaan; a son, Jeffery Loscig and his wife Linda of Lake Ariel; grandchildren Ariana Sprague, Kelsey Madden, Katelynn Loscig, Quinlin Murphy, Lauren Loscig; great grandchildren Evan and Alyssa Sprague, Leah and Zachary Madden. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Loscig.

Due to the current healthcare crisis, services were private and officiated by Rev. Dan Henwood.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Interment, Simon Cemetery, South Canaan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania 1101 Vine St. Scranton, PA 18510 or the Hospice of the Sacred Heart 600 Baltimore Ave. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To share a memory or leave the family an online condolence visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Renee; The entire Caruth family is very sorry for your loss. May your father rest in peace
Kurt Caruth
Friend
