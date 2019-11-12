|
Gerard F. Rack, age 77, of Tanglwood Lakes, Greentown died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Geisinger-Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen M. (Kempen) Rack.
Born February 19, 1942, in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Emily N. (Rhine) Rack. After serving in the Army, he became a teacher in the Kinnelon NJ School District where over the years he also became a guidance counselor and vice-principal.
While living in West Milford, NJ he and his wife Kathy were members of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church where they both served as Eucharistic Ministers. He was president of the PTA at St. Joseph's School in West Milford when his children attended school there. After moving to Greentown, he and his wife became members of St. Veronica's Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Shelley Rack of Florham Park, NJ; his two daughters and sons-in-law: Beth and Michael Neff of Montville, NJ and Laura and John Svensson of Basking Ridge, NJ; one brother: Richard Rack of Dadeville, AL; and nine grandchildren: Alison, Adam and Anna Rack; Brandon, Alyssa and Deanna Neff; and Annika, Johan and Kajsa Svensson.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Lehman.
Calling hours will be Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. There will be a Funeral Mass on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. at BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave., Hawley, celebrated by Rev. Richard W. Beck, Pastor. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY, on Saturday, November 16.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 12, 2019