Glenda Lee Todd, 73 of Honesdale died peacefully Tuesday September 29th at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.



Glenda was living her best life as a grandmother, helping raise her grandchildren Jake and Ella. She loved playing dolls, doing makeup and taking day trips; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Glenda was active and enjoyed being outdoors and looking for a good bargain at yard sales. She was intrigued with genealogy and spent her free time researching her family history. Her children fondly remember accompanying her on many trips throughout New England while she searched for her ancestors.



She will be lovingly remembered, deeply missed and forever in our hearts.



Glenda was born in Honesdale, the daughter of the late Glen and Lorna (Wood) Decker. She was predeceased by a son, Richard A. Shaffer Jr. She is survived by her loving husband Herman Todd, daughters; Kelly Todd and husband Dave McAllister of Honesdale, PA, Lorna Shaffer Plunkett and husband Billy Plunkett of Voorheesville, NY; son Scott Irwin and wife Laura Irwin of Honesdale,PA; grandchildren Jake McAllister, Ella McAllister, Grant Irwin, Quincy Irwin, Andrew Plunkett, Rachel Plunkett and Lauren Plunkett. Brothers; William Decker and wife Kathy, Daniel Decker, all of Honesdale, PA and David Decker of NC. Stepchildren; Kurt Todd, Keith Todd and Kimberly Ostrander and several step grandchildren.



Glenda was a graduate of Honesdale High School and spent her life residing in Honesdale where she worked in several local restaurants before her retirement.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa

