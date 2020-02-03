|
Grace Venor Dunn, 98, of Honesdale, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born on March 15, 1921 in Cherry Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Mary Spettigue Roe.
Grace never spoke poorly of anyone. Grace and husband Russ were married for 62 years. They loved to travel and play cards with friends. Grace was an avid oil acrylic painter. She loved her flower beds and being at home with her family. Grace graduated from Honesdale High School and the Stanton Commercial School in Honesdale.
She began work for James Rutherford, Attorney at Law and was employed at the Wayne County Court House for 35 years. She retired March of 1993.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Vicki J. Wetmore and husband John of Honesdale, Mary Lisa Gumble of Red Creek, NY and Laurie A. Hentz of Honesdale; her daughter-in-law Sandra Dunn. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Eugene Dunn on January 20, 2012 and her son Ted R. Dunn in 1998.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael J. O'Neill and wife Shelly of Cooperstown, NY, Matthew O'Neill, Marc O'Neill of Honesdale; step-granddaughters Jennifer Kennitz and husband Greg of Ringtown, PA and Heather Kennedy and husband Paul of Honesdale; step-grandson John D. Wetmore and wife Emily of Honesdale. Grandsons Jason T. Gumble of Bradenton, FL, Bradley G. Dunn and wife Sandra of Honesdale, granddaughter Chandra Dickison and husband Terry of Honesdale, Christopher Hentz of Glendale, AZ, granddaughter Ashley Hack of Honesdale, great grandchildren are Gage and Easton Dickison, Faustin O'Neill, Colton and Ella Grace Dunn, Ayva Grace Thorpe; step-grandchildren Garritt Kennitz and Carter Kennedy.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 6th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at noon. The family will receive friends on Thursday, 10 until the time of service. Interment will be in Darling Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wayne Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 601 Park St. Honesdale, PA 18431.
The family of Grace V. Dunn would like to offer a thank you to the Wayne Memorial Hospital Emergency Room doctors and staff and the hospice staff and nurses.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 3, 2020