1/1
Hazel G. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel G. King
Tunkhannock - Hazel G. King, of Tunkhannock and formerly of Honesdale and Tidioute, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She had been a resident of the Methodist Manor for the past two years.
She was born May 8, 1925 in Honesdale the daughter of the late Levine H. and Mabel Blake Grimm.
She is survived by her children: Edward King of Tunkhannock, and Susan (Michael) Pisa of Cortland NY; grandchildren: Jennifer (Johnathon) Holder of Albrightsville PA, Rachel(Matthew) Dewey of Boston MA, and Brenda King of Nicholson; great grandchildren: Riley, Sarah, Alexis, and Johnathon Holder and Connor Dewey; two brothers Carl Grimm of Honesdale and Charles (Dorothy) Grimm of Waymart.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Bernard King and an infant son George.
She was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church and will especially be remembered by others for her dedicated volunteer service at The Gardens.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, PO Box 447, Tunkhannock PA 18657. To honor Hazel check on your neighbor, call someone who may be lonely, and feel gratitude for all you have been given. She will live on in every kind deed that is shared.
For online condolences visit
www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved