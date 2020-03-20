|
|
"Shall we go out or go home to sleep?" It was World War II and two young women had just finished a tiring work week at a munitions factory.
"Well," a young Helen replied, "Ya gotta have some fun- let's go!"
This seemingly tiny choice became life-changing. As the friends walked to the tavern, Helen paused to hike up her skirt and adjust her thigh high stockings. When she looked up, her eyes locked with a handsome man. She'd learn his name was William- and as Helen would fondly recall "it was love at first sight". They were married shortly after.
Helen Flynn passed away on March 10, she was 98. Helen was born in Oxford Township, Warren County NJ to Julia and Steve Havyar (both deceased). Helen and her husband William lived in Bloomfield, NJ before retiring to Lakeville, PA. The couple had 1 dog and no children. Her beloved husband entered into eternal rest in 1975.
In her younger days, Helen enjoyed walking her neighborhood of Sandy Shore and going to the beach. Her closest friends knew her well and enjoyed many visits with her over the years in which she never lost her spunk. As per Helen's wishes there will be no service and she will be buried beside her dear husband in Bloomfield, NJ.
She will be profoundly missed by those who loved her.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 20, 2020