Helen Wallace
Helen Wallace of Elysburg, PA died peacefully on Wednesday August 12, 2020. She was 101.

Helen was born in Simpson PA, the daughter of Anthony and Mary Skorupa. She was married to the late Mike "Red" Wallace for 37 years.

She is survived by their 5 children; Michael Wallace of Pinehurst NC, Diane Dion (and husband Paul) of Marietta GA, James Wallace of Yardley PA, Margaret Kern (and husband Thomas) of Virginia Beach VA, JoEllen Gallinot (and husband Rick) of Sunbury PA.
Helen had 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by siblings Matilda Fedorchak (Forest City PA), Joseph Skorupa (Florida), and Sophie Bloch (Simpson PA). She has 2 surviving siblings; Yana Zelinski (New Milfred PA) and Jean Demchak.
Helen grew up in Simpson and graduated from Fell High School in 1937. She graduated from Lackawanna Business College in 1939.

She worked at the PA Department of Public Assistance in Scranton and for many years at the Laurels Country Club in Monticello NY.
Helen was active and full of energy. She loved to travel. She enjoyed entertaining, crocheting, playing cards and all sports. She was an avid golfer and played regularly until her mid 80's. Over a 25 year period, she and her group of lady golfers would travel to courses all over the northeast for a round of golf. She loved the outdoors and loved golfing.

Helen and Red raised their children in Simpson and she was very active in that community.
She was president of the Ladies Auxiliary, Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post 4712 and Queen Mother of the Simpson Red Hat Society. In addition, she was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Michael's Catholic Church and she regularly served on committees and supported fund raisers throughout the community.

Helen was a devoted mother and wife. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was proud of her family and kept up with the activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She communicated with them regularly and always made time to hear about what was going on in their lives. She was revered by everyone in her family -they all knew and loved "Grandma Helen".

Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 20, 2020.
August 15, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. She was a special woman. Our prayers are with all of you. The Zielenski Family
Johanna Zielenski
Sister
August 15, 2020
Dear JoEllen: I just want you to know you are in my thoughts today as you are experiencing a very special kind of heartache. How wonderful It is that you were able to share your life with your mom for so many years. She seems to have been a very wonderful lady, and your tribute to her tells me how precious your memories of her will always be. I hope you will always find comfort in those memories.
Joan Horne
Friend
August 15, 2020
laurens bloch
