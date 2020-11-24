Hugh V. McCaffrey

El Segundo, CA - Hugh McCaffrey, 74, of El Segundo, California, son of the late Joseph and Pauline McCaffrey of White Mills and husband of Melissa Benedicto McCaffrey, passed away on November 23, 2020 in Torrance, California.

Born on May 3, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY he was still an infant when his parents moved to White Mills. "Hughie," as he was known to friends and family, was a lively, curly-haired little boy who grew up to become a wonderful cook, well-read and well-traveled. He came home to Pennsylvania every summer to prepare his delicious pig or lamb roast which drew friends and family from far and wide to enjoy a great meal in a beautiful setting amidst the laughter of good company.

He was a member of the first class to graduate from the newly built Wallenpaupack Area High School. Following his graduation from the University of Miami, Hugh was in management with the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans and The Plaza in Manhattan; he eventually moved to Southern California and lived there for many years. Personable and quick-witted, he had many lifelong friends.

Along with his wife Melissa, Hugh leaves behind siblings Patricia, Andrew, and Brian; nephew and nieces Lewis, Amy and Elizabeth and great-nephews and nieces Joseph and Gen, Kate and Frances.

The family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store