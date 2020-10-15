1/
Jacqueline T. Rosenthal
Jacqueline T. Rosenthal, 83, of Honesdale went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Rosenthal.

Born in Bronx, New York she was the daughter of the late Charles L and Aggie Bracley Faulk. She moved to Honesdale 20 years ago and attended the Honesdale Assembly of God Church. She especially enjoyed the beauty of the Honesdale area during the Fall season.

Jacqueline loved spending time with her children, grand children and great grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her and she meant everything to her family . She taught her children to be loving and caring and they in turn loved her and strived to make her proud everyday. She will be forever missed.

She is survived by a son Jonathan Rosenthal and his wife Joann, Round Rock, Texas; two daughters: Leslie Bautista, Brick , NJ and Susan Touseull and her husband Eugene of Lackawaxen; a brother Paul Faulk and his wife Aurea, Puerto Rico; twin sisters: Michelle Martinez and her husband Ceasar, and Gloria Sanchez of Florida; many grand children and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on October 24th at: My Father's House of Worship, 1791 Route 6, Hawley, PA 18428.

Donations in her honor can be made to the following:

The American Cancer Society
The American Diabetes Association
The American Heart Association
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St, Honesdale,PA.


Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
