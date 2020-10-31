1/
James A. Metzger
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Metzger passed away October 24, 2020 at Regional Hospital, Scranton. He was married for 57 years to his wife, Linda Kellam Metzger, who survives.

James was born February 24, 1943, in Callicoon, NY the son of Harry and Gladys Fink Metzger. He graduated from Delaware Valley School in Calilicoon, NY, class of 1961.

Jim was a store manager for the A&P in Callicoon, NY and Liberty, NY. Later he and his family owned and operated the Tyler Hill Store. Jim loved the outdoors and often could be seen mowing his well groomed lawn at his Conklin Hill home. Jim was a kind friend and neighbor who will be missed by many.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Michael and William; sister in laws, Elisabeth Metzger and Muriel Eldred; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Jim was predeceased by his brother, John Metzger and brother in law, Lloyd Eldred.



Jim's wish was that everyone show some act of kindness to one another.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

A private funeral service was held in the Hillside Cemetery, Damascus.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved