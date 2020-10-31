James A. Metzger passed away October 24, 2020 at Regional Hospital, Scranton. He was married for 57 years to his wife, Linda Kellam Metzger, who survives.
James was born February 24, 1943, in Callicoon, NY the son of Harry and Gladys Fink Metzger. He graduated from Delaware Valley School in Calilicoon, NY, class of 1961.
Jim was a store manager for the A&P in Callicoon, NY and Liberty, NY. Later he and his family owned and operated the Tyler Hill Store. Jim loved the outdoors and often could be seen mowing his well groomed lawn at his Conklin Hill home. Jim was a kind friend and neighbor who will be missed by many.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Michael and William; sister in laws, Elisabeth Metzger and Muriel Eldred; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Jim was predeceased by his brother, John Metzger and brother in law, Lloyd Eldred.
Jim's wish was that everyone show some act of kindness to one another.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
A private funeral service was held in the Hillside Cemetery, Damascus.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431