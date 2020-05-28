|
James (Jim) A. Rodda, 67, of Prompton, PA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on September 17, 1952, he is the son of James O. Rodda of Wilkes-Barre and the late Eleanor L. (Bokar) Rodda.
Jim is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara S. (Johnson) Rodda and their son, Jimmy. In addition is his father and mother-in-law
Jesse and Marilyn Johnson of Honesdale; his sisters Judith A. Gardner and husband Robert S. of West Nanticoke and Barbara J. Welch and husband Dean R. of Dallas; his sister-in-law, Karen Jackson and husband Thomas of Honesdale; nephews, Dr. Joseph J. Rasimas and wife Courtney of Minnesota, James D. Welch of Dallas, T.J. and Timmy Jackson of Honesdale; a niece Kelli Jackson of Honesdale.
Mr. Rodda was educated in Wilkes-Barre Area Schools and graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School where he lettered in football, wrestling and cross country.
Jim went on to Wilkes College where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in history.
While at Wilkes he continued his football career as well as lacrosse. He continued his education at the University of Scranton where he earned a master of science degree in secondary social studies. Later on, he returned to the University of Scranton as an adjunct instructor in education. During this time,
Jim continued his passion in sports, playing rugby for the Wilkes-Barre Breakers Football Club. Later in his education career, Mr. Rodda received his Superintendent Letter from Lehigh University.
In 1974, shortly after graduating from Wilkes College, Jim embarked on
his career in education. Over 33 years in the Wayne Highlands School District, he taught middle and high school social studies before becoming a middle and secondary school administrator, starting out as an assistant principle and finishing his career as the high school principle.
During his tenure with the Wayne Highlands School District, Jim coached football, wrestling, track and cross country.
As a football coach, he was part of three conference championships.
In wrestling, Jim was part of the school's first Lackawanna League Championship. Mr. Rodda claimed that he was most proud of the kids he coached over the years and the fine individuals they became rather than the championships they won over the years.
Jim was an avid reader, always sharing his books with his family and friends. His love of fishing he learned from his dad; they spent many pleasant mornings wading in local streams. He loved to hunt and spend time in nature along with training his dogs to work in the field. He was filled with pride as he followed his son, Jimmy, to his various sporting events over the years, never missing a contest.
There never was a more loving or devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle.
Jim was a trustworthy and loyal friend who always had time to offer a hand with a home improvement project or two, especially if he was
collaborating with his dad. He loved working on projects around his home and became very skilled at working with stone.
He will be sorely and forever missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Arrangements are being made through Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale, PA. Because of the pandemic restrictions, a small memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
Published in Tri-County Independent from May 28 to June 27, 2020