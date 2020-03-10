|
James E. Bowser, age 28, of Hawley died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home. Born April 8, 1991, in Port Jervis, NY, he was the son of Douglas Edward and Lisa J. (Smith) Bowser also of Hawley.
A graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, Class of 2009, he was a construction worker and heavy equipment operator. James was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout and played Lackawaxen Little League in his younger years. He was also a former member of the Tafton Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother: John W. Bowser who serves in the United States Navy; his grandmother: Deanna Howering of Tranquility, NJ; his grandfather: Bruce Bowser of Maryland; his uncle: Rodney Bowser of Bowie, MD; his aunt: Donna Smith of Glen Spey, NY; his uncle: Marc Monteith of Rockaway , NJ; and four cousins: Jacob and Aaron Smith, Rachel Kurtzberg and Sean Monteith.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The funeral will be Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Colleen E. Cox, Pastor of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will be in Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley. Memorials may be made to Wayne County Heroin Prevention Task Force, 252 Grandview Ave., Honesdale, PA 18431.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 10, 2020