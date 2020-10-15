James G Coutts, age 88, a lifelong resident of Paupack passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Mr. Coutts was born September 6, 1932 in Paupack, PA and was the son of the late George E Sr. and Anna K (Gumble) Coutts. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Vivian M (Singer) Coutts in 2001 and brothers: George E. Jr., Harold, Robert, Albert, Donal, Richard L. and Eugene.
He was a graduate of Hawley High School class of 1950 and served in the Army during the Korean War . Jim started his career with several of his brothers in Pocono Construction Co., Inc. and later he was self-employed as a designer, builder and wonderful master carpenter and cabinet maker. He much enjoyed building beautiful kitchens, baths and remodeling many homes around the lake area. Many of his customers became lifelong friends and he was well known for his friendly smile and concern for people.
Jim enjoyed bowling in his younger years on the Penn York Bowling League, and was an avid vegetable and flower gardener, always taking pride in making sure his rows were straight and equally spaced, using his handy tape measure! He was involved with the Wallenpaupack Historical Society and enjoyed local history. He was a member of the Paupack United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three daughters & sons-in-law, Barbara & Richard Rinehold of Tafton, PA; Sandra & Arthur Ruhe of Hawley, PA, Linda C. & Todd Calabro of Paupack, PA; one son & daughter-in-law, James D & Maria Coutts of Hawley, PA; five grandchildren: Shane W Grube, Elizabeth Vivian Ruhe, Angela Coutts, Michael Calabro, Cameron Calabro; three great grandchidren, Brandon, Jeremy And Ryan King.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 16th from 10 to 11:30AM at Paupack United Methodist Church, 579 Route 507, Paupack, PA, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 AM with Pastor Tony Schwartz, officiating.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Paupack, PA.
Memorials may be made to Tafton Fire & Rescue, PO Box 5, Tafton, PA 18464 or Paupack United Methodist Church, 579 Route 507, Paupack, PA 18451 or Wallenpaupack Historical Society, 103 Manor Woods Ct, Paupack, PA 18451.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, everyone attending a visitation or service must wear proper face coverings and be socially distance. Pennsylvania regulations impose limits to 25 people at any time for indoor gatherings. Please observe the State rules.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/KzQkC2kqYvCk3gV3JInMin8?domain=teetersfuneralchapel.com