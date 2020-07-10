James G.B. Falk, age 89, of White Mills died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel.
Mr. Falk was born June 5, 1931 in Hackensack, NJ and was the son of the late Tage A and Virginia (Bayne) Falk.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was an administrator for the Social Security Administration before retiring in 1996.
James was a talented artist and an avid reader. He was a very knowledgeable gentleman who loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Betty (Spicer) Falk; four daughters: Virginia Grillo of White Mills, PA, Carrie & her husband, Walter Whitfield of Hemlock Farms, Hawley and Siri & her husband, Michael Travis of White Mills, PA; six grandchildren, James Whitfield, Joshua Whitfield, Corinne Grillo Buongiorno, Patrick Travis, Nicholas Travis, Matthew Travis; three great granddaughters, one brother: Pierre & his wife, Gladys Falk; many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.