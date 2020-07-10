1/1
James G.B. Falk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G.B. Falk, age 89, of White Mills died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel.
Mr. Falk was born June 5, 1931 in Hackensack, NJ and was the son of the late Tage A and Virginia (Bayne) Falk.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was an administrator for the Social Security Administration before retiring in 1996.
James was a talented artist and an avid reader. He was a very knowledgeable gentleman who loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Betty (Spicer) Falk; four daughters: Virginia Grillo of White Mills, PA, Carrie & her husband, Walter Whitfield of Hemlock Farms, Hawley and Siri & her husband, Michael Travis of White Mills, PA; six grandchildren, James Whitfield, Joshua Whitfield, Corinne Grillo Buongiorno, Patrick Travis, Nicholas Travis, Matthew Travis; three great granddaughters, one brother: Pierre & his wife, Gladys Falk; many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved