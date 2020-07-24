James H. Brugger (Jim), 67, passed away at his home in Goodyear, AZ on July 5, 2020. Jim was born in Aurora, Colorado in 1952 to George Joseph Brugger and Elizabeth Lou Lunz Brugger.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Margaret (Peggy) Sheroshek Melody as well as his stepmother, Patricia Brugger and his half-sister, Inez Brugger and her son, Leo of Bloomington, MN. He also survived by his son, Brandon and wife, Andrea of Eden Prairie, MN, his daughter, Tyson Brugger Larson of Hudson, WI, stepsons Brian Melody, Hallstead, PA, Sean and wife, Amanda of Raleigh, NC and Jason and wife, Nicole of Goodyear, AZ; his sister, Rita Brugger Bringe of Bloomington, MN and brother Paul and wife Marsha Brugger of Hastings, MN.
Jim had 8 Grandchildren: Natasha and Tayler Johnston Brugger, Bailey and Max Larson, Genevieve, Abigail and Evangeline Melody and Mackenzie Melody.
Jim's careers included a family restaurant in Mound, MN and a long career at Prudential in MN and NJ, where he retired as Director/Software Systems Architect. He worked at Diversified Information Technology in Scranton, PA and Wink Interactive, Hawley, PA. Before retiring with his wife, Peggy, to Goodyear, AZ in 2012.
Jim was an avid woodworker, bird carver and could "Imagineer" just about anything! He enjoyed traveling; Slovenia, Alaska, Costa Rico and Banff were some of his favorite trips. He loved talking politics, reading, cooking and watching old TV shows. Jim was always available to "talk your ear off" to just about anyone who would listen!
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Backing The Blue Line (www.backingtheblueline.org
)