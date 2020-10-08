Maryann and family,

This candle is lit In loving memory of James McCusker Jr.,

Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Nothing will ever take away the loss, but this gal believes those we love and have gone, are always with us. Sometimes, it may even be possible to feel them watching over us.

May the Lord keep you wrapped in His arms and know that both He and Jim will be watching over you. Love you... Carol

Carol Olejnik