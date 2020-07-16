James L. Wagner, 76, of Hamlin passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in the milkhouse of the dairy barn at home, on Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020.
His wife, the former Linda L. Harrison survives him. Married on June 27, 1970 in Hamlin, they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in just a few weeks.
Born October 30, 1943 in Easton, PA, Northampton County, he was the son of the late Louis A. Wagner and Doris W. (Dilts) Wagner.
To say that Jim had an easy life, most certainly cannot be said. His childhood provided few comforts, and lacked the typical joys of American youth. But his strong work ethic and determined drive carried him through the adversity, and Jim grew to be a kind hearted, hard working, and successful farmer and family man. In the late 1960's he met Linda through a mutual friend in the 4-H and agricultural community.
Following their marriage, Jim poured his heart and soul into the family dairy farm on J and J Road. He was a devoted farmer who was sincerely proud of his identity. He loved his cows, especially his Jerseys and Herefords. Most recently, he raised a small twin calf, Bubbles, who dearly loved Jim, and ran for him as soon as she heard his voice.
Jim was also an avid sports fan and loved watching baseball and football games. To say that he was unique would be an understatement. He was often called the "Hamlin Woodchuck" or the "Chicken Whisperer" because of his special connection with animals and the land. No matter the weather or temperature, Jim could almost always be found in shorts, even in a snowstorm. Above all, Jim loved his family. Linda and Chrissy meant the world to him. He always enjoyed supporting Chrissy with her dairy judging competitions and exhibitions. He cared deeply for his family, and found comfort in the simple life he lived on that beloved farm in Salem Township.
Jim would say to all, "Use real dairy products and help save an endangered species: The American dairy farmer." He is also survived by his daughter, Christine L. Wagner of Hamlin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM Noon at the family home, 225 J and J Road, Moscow, PA, Salem Township.
