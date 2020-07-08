James O Card Jr., of Milanville, PA passed away peacefully, June 28, 2020, after being in Hospice as he battled cancer. He was 86 years old. He was preceded in death by Betty Ann (Hector) Card, his wife of 62 years before her death in 2016, and the passing of his Great-Grandson Evan Kongvold in 2016.
James, (Jim) was born at home in the original farmhouse on the Card Farm in Milanville, PA, on August 19,1933. He was the only child of the late Frances H. (Olver) Card and James Orr Card Sr. In his youth he grew up and worked on his parents and his Grandparents Olver dairy farms located in Milanville and Fallsdale, PA.
Jim was a graduate of the class of 1951 at Damascus High School. After high school he was employed by Cochecton Mills, The Ford Motor Company and later started a 40-year career as a signalman with the Erie/Lackawanna and Conrail Railroad companies. He retired in 1995. In retirement he worked as a driver for Kittatinny Canoes, and then was a driver for Wayne County Transportation for many years. Some may also remember Jim as a bartender at the Half Way House Bar & Grill in the 1960's. He also played softball in the Wayne County Men's' League.
Jim married Betty on November 15, 1952, and they were life long residents of Wayne County, first living in the Honesdale area and then residing in Milanville on the Card Farm. In the 1980's Jim & Betty owned and managed "Cushetunk Campground" in Milanville, Pa. until it's closing in 1991.
Jim was a central, loving figure in our Family. He was a selfless Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather. He was a self-educated man after high school. If he was not familiar with a project or problem, he soon found a solution, and if he could not, he was humble and smart enough to ask for help. He was a man of few words but always present with his actions & words of encouragement or direction.
His Grandson, Scott, said it well upon Dad's death, "He was a man of integrity and honesty that knew when to give you a kick in the ass, and did it with love." He helped many in our Family through some of the toughest times in our lives and was one of the major influences, which made us the people we are today. The time he spent with his family was always a highlight of his days. He had a great sense of humor.
He loved nature and watching the birds, the old Farmall tractor, old TV shows & movies, reading, taking drives on the back roads in Wayne County, and chatting with people. He was an avid Yankee Fan, and enjoyed watching Women's Connecticut Basketball and many other sports on TV and then talking about the games.
Jim is survived by his five children: Kathleen Card and her wife, Valerie Cally, Otisville, NY; Deborah Hanson, Milanville, PA; Robert Card and his wife Dolores, Damascus, PA; Daniel Card and his wife Melinda, Honesdale, PA; and Michael Card, Hazelton, PA. His Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren: Kelly Kongvold and her husband Freedom and their children Zak, Bryce and his wife Amanda, and Annika; Scott Hanson and his wife Danielle and their children Jessie Rascona, Eli, Brady, Emilio, and Lyla Hanson; Janel DePriest and her husband Tim and their children Logan and Lukas Burakiewicz, and Cameron and Myles DePriest; Christine Cowger and her husband Mark and their children Haley and Kendra Parker and her husband Anthony; Cory Hanson and his wife Victoria and their daughter, Sofia; Jason Card and his son Dylan; Beth Hanson, Lakewood, OH; and Miranda, Ben and Shelby Lynn Card, Honesdale, PA.
The Family would a like to thank the Wayne Memorial Hospital Hospice Nurses and Staff for their compassion, direction and care of not only Jim, but also our entire Family during the time Dad was on Hospice at home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Jim's name may be sent to Wayne Memorial Hospice @ Wayne Memorial Hospital, * Attn. Hospice*, 601 Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrison/Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY. Due to the current covid pandemic, at the convenience of the Family a Private Service will be held, followed by internment at the Beach Lake Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the Family at www.rasmussenharrisonfh.com