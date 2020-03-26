|
James W. Carley 91, or as he preferred to tell everybody, "soon to be 92 on May 31st," passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, following a very brief illness.
He was born in Honesdale on May 31, 1928, the first child to William Carley and Margaret Haggerty Carley. He lived on and operated a fourth generation dairy farm, located on Egypt Road, in Pleasant Mount. He actually continued modified operations up until his passing, either by telephone or through his screen window, with the dedication of his faithful assistant, Barbara Reed.
He was a very proud patriot and active member of the American Legion, Post 964 Pleasant Mount . A United States Army veteran, he loved to share stories of his time spent in Germany. He felt he had been gifted with an education beyond measure during his years of service. Upon his discharge, he obtained a position as a prison guard at Fairview State Hospital, working the night shift for twenty years, so as not to conflict with his farming responsibilities.
Jim was of strong faith and a very devout Catholic. He was a member of St Cecelia's Roman Catholic Church, Hilltop Pleasant Mount, for many years. He continued to receive his sacred Sacraments, even as he was home bound, with regular visits from the priest.
He took his Irish heritage seriously and was a known avid historian. His memory served him very well. Long afternoons were spent by many listening to his ancestry tales.
He is survived by his sister Mrs. Margaret Werner, of Honesdale, PA; a brother, the Reverend Leo M. Carley, Akron, OH; and two brother-in-laws, William Werner, Honesdale, and John Lillie, Waymart, PA.
He is also leaves many nieces and nephews: Gerald, James, Kevin and Joseph Megivern; Mary Ann Speciale, and Nancy DeLoach; Peggy Lillie Zielinski, Marianne Thorpe, and Kate Magalski; David and Michelle Werner, Julia Sandercock, and Patricia Werner; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Megivern and Rita Lillie, and a brother, Francis Carley; deceased nephews, Robert Lillie and William Megivern; and niece Terry Megivern.
He had an abundance of dear friends and neighbors whom he had a special relationship with, especially Joseph & Cindy Desris and Mrs. Gail Jones, and close neighbors Barbara & Harley Reed and their three children, Matthew, Michaela and Mitchell.
Interment will be held in Saint Cecelia's Cemetery, Hilltop Pleasant Mount, as permitted.
A Memorial Mass of Celebration will be held at a future date to be later announced.
Funeral arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street Honesdale,PA
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 26, 2020