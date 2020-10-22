Jane Uphena Thomas of White Mills Pennsylvania, 86, passed away on October 8, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Bradshaw and Louise Griffiths Bradshaw, first husband Albert E. Gunther, second husband Lloyd W. Thomas, brothers Charles, William, Donald and Russell, and son in law George Blauvelt Jr. Born in Carbondale on the 17th of November 1933, Jane went to Carbondale school until the 7th grade.



Jane married Albert Gunther on June 27th, 1953 and together had 3 children. Jane was employed by the Shiny Bright Christmas Ornament Co. and worked in an electronics factory to contribute to the War World 2 effort.



On March 28, 1984 Jane married Lloyd W. Thomas. The couple lived in Bergen County, NJ where they owned and operated a bar together. Jane was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 809 in Little Ferry, NJ.



In 1993, at 60 years old, Jane attended the Wayne Pike Adult Literacy Program to learn how to read and write and in 1995 was honored with the Student of the Year award from the Pennsylvania Department of Education of which she and her family were very proud.



After moving to Georgia, Jane faced and beat breast, thyroid and lung cancer. She became an active member in her Relay for Life chapter and proudly walked, while wearing her sash, every year. She began volunteering at the White County Senior Center in Cleveland Georgia and received several presidential volunteer service awards for her dedication and commitment to her community. Upon moving to White Mills Pa., Jane became an active member of the Hawley Senior Center where she could always be heard hollering "Bingo!" Jane loved to make people smile.



She loved her family and her dear friends. Jane loved cooking, eating, and spending time with the people who meant the most to her. Jane is survived by her children Katherine Lane and husband Dutch, David Gunther and wife Pamela, and Russell Gunther and wife Deborah; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. Jane is also survived by her extended family David and Becky Tyler; Richard, Brianna, Preston, and Hunter Ward; Torrey and Emily Tyler; Michael and Lydia Gauthier; and Isaac and Tabitha Tyler. In lieu of a memorial service, thoughtful donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Hawley Senior Center. 337 Park Place, Bingham Park Hawley, PA 18428.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA.

