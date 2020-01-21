|
|
Janet M. Lassley, 83, Honesdale passed away Saturday. January 18, 2020 at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. Her husband James Lassley passed away in 2009.
Born in Torrey, Pa. daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Mentor Skinner, she graduated from Honesdale High School in 1954. She was a former member of the Delaware Valley Grange in Beach Lake. Janet loved traveling with others and by herself and made many trips to Florida.
She is survived by a son, Bruce J. Lassley and his wife Linda, Hawley, a daughter Linda Hinaman, Honesdale; 2 granddaughters: Lynette Huffman and her husband Justin, and Stefanie Lassley and her husband Aaron Egger; 3 great grandchildren: Kiera, Nia, and Daelyn.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Skinner.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Glen Cove Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY with Rev. Daryl Buckingham officiating.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 21, 2020