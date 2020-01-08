|
Janet R. White, 87, of Equinunk passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She was married to Charles D. White, Sr. for 66 years. They were married April 4, 1953.
Born in Pine Mill, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Louise Chapman Hathaway. Janet was one of the original members of the Pine Mill Community Hall . She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by two sons, Charles D. White Jr of Lake Ariel and John D. White and his wife Kelly of Milanville; a daughter, Janet L. Sutliff of Hancock; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother Lee Hathaway.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St Honesdale, Pa. Friends may visit the funeral home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Damascus Township Ambulance, 318 Cemetery Road, Damascus, PA 18415..
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 8, 2020