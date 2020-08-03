Jason Vernarec, 49, of Lakeville, died Wednesday afternoon at his mother's home in Hamlin after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Sussex New Jersey, he was the son of Nancy Polyi Stowell and James Vernarec. He was a graduate of Blue Stone High School in Skipwith Virginia. He was employed as a construction worker for Chip Janusewski Construction.
Jason was an avid golfer and loved being outdoors fishing, hiking, and camping.
Also surviving is a sister Denise Vernarec of Hamlin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel Pa.
