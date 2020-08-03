1/
Jason Vernarec
Jason Vernarec, 49, of Lakeville, died Wednesday afternoon at his mother's home in Hamlin after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Sussex New Jersey, he was the son of Nancy Polyi Stowell and James Vernarec. He was a graduate of Blue Stone High School in Skipwith Virginia. He was employed as a construction worker for Chip Janusewski Construction.

Jason was an avid golfer and loved being outdoors fishing, hiking, and camping.

Also surviving is a sister Denise Vernarec of Hamlin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel Pa.

To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at jameswilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
