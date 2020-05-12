|
|
Jay Ryan Jenkins, 34, of Warren, NJ, formerly of Aldenville, died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 30th, 2020.
Born in Honesdale on January 24, 1986, he was the son of the late Thomas Harrison and Linda Lou Dakey Jenkins.
Jay was a loving husband and best friend to his wife, the former Jessica (Jess) Fricke, and the proud father of their newborn son, Tommy. They were married August 26, 2016.
He was a 2004 graduate of Western Wayne High School and received a BA degree from East Stroudsburg University where he met Jess, his soulmate and the love of his life. After settling in New Jersey, he was a self-employed "Jack of all Trades" and took great pride in the recent renovation of a house he owned in Waymart.
Jay's heart of gold most reflected his mom Linda's loving nature, and he inherited his dad's stubborn personality, thriftiness, and love of shooting pool and playing poker. He enjoyed riding his Harley, listening to classic rock, coin collecting, and especially spending time and enjoying life with family and friends. He also loved animals and nature and had a passion for bird-watching which affectionately earned him the nickname Jay Bird.
Jay's fun-loving spirit, genuine bear hugs, and irrepressible grin will always be remembered and forever missed.
He is also survived by two brothers, Mick and wife Amanda and their daughter Brinley, Sayre; Kurt and wife Caitlin, Aldenville; a sister, Shari Franklin and husband Shaun and their son Wesley, Waymart; his maternal grandmother, Marjorie Dakey, Steene; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the loving and supportive family he married into. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Willard Dakey, his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Elizabeth Jenkins, and two uncles, James Bannon and Gary Jenkins.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, Jay's family regrets that a public service is not possible at this time, but are very grateful for all the support and prayers of everyone who loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jessica and Tommy Memorial Fund for Jay Jenkins at gofundme.com, or to the .
Local arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 12, 2020