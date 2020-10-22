Jean Gregory Marcali, age 94, passed away at Willow Valley Retirement Community in Willow Street, PA, on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her sons.
She was born in May 1926 to Ann Marie (Knorr) Gregory and John Robert Gregory in Jermyn, PA, and grew up in Waymart, PA. Jean is survived by sons Coleman G. Marcaly [fiancée Cathey A. Slayton] of West Chester, PA, and Frederick W. Marcaly [wife Christine E. (Hunter) Marcaly] of Amherst, OH, grandsons Jonathan T. Marcaly of Cincinnati, OH, Alexander H. Marcaly of Columbus, OH and Amherst, OH, and Jeremy D.K. Marcaly and Isaac F.M. Marcaly, both of Amherst, OH, younger brother Donald R. Gregory [wife Wanda G. (Grygiel) Gregory], of New Hartford, NY, nieces and nephews Susan (Marcaly) Sheetz [husband Vince Sheetz], William R. Marcaly [wife Kathleen M. Marcaly], Cynthia A. (Gregory) Pape [husband Mark J. Pape] Thomas D. Gregory [wife Kathleen A. (Hill) Gregory], and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Jean's husband, Kalman Marcali Jr. preceded her in death in 1996.
Jean graduated early from Waymart High School in 1943 and moved far from home to work at E.I. Dupont de Nemours & Co. She worked as a microanalyst for Kalman Marcali, and they had such good chemistry she married him in 1956! Jean centered her career around chemistry and the organization of technical reports and databases in chemical research and development.
During her 49-year career at Dupont, Jean advanced to become Supervisor of Central Administrative Services for Central Research for all of Dupont, retiring in 1992. She was active in the American Chemical Society, working to improve the organization of chemical research information. Jean chaired several committees, served as treasurer, and presented at conferences worldwide. She had a passion for traveling and enjoyed every opportunity that came her way.
Jean was dedicated to her family.
While raising her boys in Wilmington, DE you could find her dashing to Scouts, baseball, and soccer or gardening in her yard, where the flowers and shrubbery were just so. She was President of the PTA, a poll worker, a Winterthur Museum volunteer, and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Wilmington, and Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street.
A viewing and service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Saturday, 10/24/20. Viewing to start at 10AM.
Service to start at 11AM. Social distancing will be in effect. Masks are required. Interment will be at Lower Brandywine Cemetery, 101 Old Kennett Rd. Wilmington, DE 19807 at approximately 2PM. Events at either location are open to anyone who would like to attend. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579 is handling arrangements.
The family suggests donations to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.