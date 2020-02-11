|
Jeffrey S. Clewell, 75, of Beach Lake, PA passed away February 8, 2020 at home after a long illness. He was a retired History and Economics teacher and former Assistant Football Coach for the Jeffersonville-Youngsville Central School District, Jeffersonville, NY.
Born November 6, 1944 in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Earl E. and Virginia A. Shankweiler Clewell.
Jeff graduated from Pen Argyl HS and East Stroudsburg University.
Beside his teaching career, Jeff was an avid reader, fisherman, golfer and enjoyed watching sports. He was a 37 year member of the Elks Fraternal Organization in Liberty, N.Y. He was a former member of Honesdale Lions Club, Honesdale Golf Club and Cricket Hill Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet Korth Eckhoff Clewell, his son, Mark Clewell (Mickey) of Mechanicsburg, PA, his daughter, Jennifer Olsen (Raymond) of Callicoon, NY, Step-son Scott Eckhoff (Kristen) of Greeley, PA and Step-daughter Lisa Miller (Gene) of Carbondale, PA. One Grandson, Joseph Clewell and 5 Step-Grandchildren, Kayla Eckhoff, Riley Eckhoff, Emma Eckhoff, Zachari Miller and Gavin Miller.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Clewell.
As per his request, cremation will be held and there will be no public services. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to the or the .
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 11, 2020