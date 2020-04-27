|
|
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their greatest fan. Jeffrey Thomas DeYoung, age 60 of White Mills, PA, passed away from natural causes, surrounded by his family on the evening of April 16th, 2020.
Jeff was the first born of three children of John and the late Annetta DeYoung.
Jeff proudly served in the US Navy as an airplane mechanic after graduating Honesdale High School, Class of 1977. He was also the
founder of Affordable Fence Company and was a very hard-working man.
Everyone who knew Jeff was fortunate enough to experience his quick wit, huge smile, and bear hugs. The lucky ones received a nickname. He lit up the room with his huge personality. His overwhelming love for his family was evident to all who knew him. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life.
The best times of his life were spent hunting, fishing, and mentoring his children and grandchildren. He had many adored friends and spent countless hours enjoying and living life with each and every one of them. He epitomized "Live life to the fullest with no regrets".
He is survived by his wife Nancy; Children – Cassandra and wife Julie, Eric and wife Jennifer, and Joel and wife Arielle; Grandchildren – Heavon, Dakota, Peyton, Zane, and Josephine.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A special thanks goes out to the first responders from White Mills Fire and EMS and everyone who was involved for their efforts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the White Mills Fire and EMS at www.whitemillsfiredept.com.
He will be sorely missed by so many, but he would want everyone to celebrate his life, not mourn his death, and most definitely root for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 27, 2020