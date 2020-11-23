Jeffrey W. SporerBeach Lake - Jeffrey W. Sporer, 65, of Beach Lake, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness.Born September 28, 1955 in Batavia, NY, son is the son of Clara Tyler Reed of Gainesville, FL, and the late Gerald W. Sporer.Jeff had been employed by Donovan and Tallman Excavating in Honesdale for 30 years. Jeff always said he was good at two things, driving a truck and eating. He loved picnics and being with family and friends, history and reading anything he could get his hands on. He loved to make jokes and making people laugh. He would always ask, "Did I make you laugh today". He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.He is survived by his companion of 18 years, Ann Marie Weist; two sons: Jeffrey Sporer, Jr. and Nick Sporer; a sister: Mary Claire Sessamen: two brothers: Gary and his wife, Katy Sporer and Gregory and his wife, Tina Sporer; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as, longtime friends he always considered as family: Bonnie Weist, Michelle Hartman and Scott Pratcshler and their children, Owen, Devin, and Hunter Pratcshler and Jessica and Joshua Hartman.He was also preceded in death by a sister: Sandra J. Sporer.As per Jeff's request, he was cremated and no services will be held.Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA.To share condolences with Jeff's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at