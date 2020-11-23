1/1
Jeffrey W. Sporer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey W. Sporer
Beach Lake - Jeffrey W. Sporer, 65, of Beach Lake, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after an illness.
Born September 28, 1955 in Batavia, NY, son is the son of Clara Tyler Reed of Gainesville, FL, and the late Gerald W. Sporer.
Jeff had been employed by Donovan and Tallman Excavating in Honesdale for 30 years. Jeff always said he was good at two things, driving a truck and eating. He loved picnics and being with family and friends, history and reading anything he could get his hands on. He loved to make jokes and making people laugh. He would always ask, "Did I make you laugh today". He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his companion of 18 years, Ann Marie Weist; two sons: Jeffrey Sporer, Jr. and Nick Sporer; a sister: Mary Claire Sessamen: two brothers: Gary and his wife, Katy Sporer and Gregory and his wife, Tina Sporer; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as, longtime friends he always considered as family: Bonnie Weist, Michelle Hartman and Scott Pratcshler and their children, Owen, Devin, and Hunter Pratcshler and Jessica and Joshua Hartman.
He was also preceded in death by a sister: Sandra J. Sporer.
As per Jeff's request, he was cremated and no services will be held.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA.
To share condolences with Jeff's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at
www.nepacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved