1/1
Joan Frances Kudrick
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Frances Kudrick, age 73, of Lakeville and formerly of Bayville, NJ, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Carbondale Nursing Home.

Mrs. Kudrick was born March 12, 1947 in South Amboy, NJ and was the daughter of the late Theodore J and Regina B (Lasiewicki) Dobrzynski.

She was an executive secretary at Merck & Company.

They vacationed here since 1972. She was active member of the Ocean County, NJ Make-A-Wish Foundation and wrote a newsletter that was published statewide. She was a volunteer and fundraiser for Dessin Animal Shelter and played an integral part in the restoration of the building and served on the board of directors.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Joseph Kudrick.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel, PA.

Memorials may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Rd., Honesdale, PA 18431

For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved