Joan Frances Kudrick, age 73, of Lakeville and formerly of Bayville, NJ, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Carbondale Nursing Home.
Mrs. Kudrick was born March 12, 1947 in South Amboy, NJ and was the daughter of the late Theodore J and Regina B (Lasiewicki) Dobrzynski.
She was an executive secretary at Merck & Company.
They vacationed here since 1972. She was active member of the Ocean County, NJ Make-A-Wish Foundation and wrote a newsletter that was published statewide. She was a volunteer and fundraiser for Dessin Animal Shelter and played an integral part in the restoration of the building and served on the board of directors.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Joseph Kudrick.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel, PA.
Memorials may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Rd., Honesdale, PA 18431
