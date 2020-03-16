|
|
Joan L. Kennedy, 80, of Honesdale, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center in Honesdale.
Born on October 27, 1939 in Cherry Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Jerome F. and Ellen Miller Johannes. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School and later worked at Wayne Memorial Hospital in dietary as a cook.
Joan was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, attending St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale. She enjoyed word searches and going out to eat. Most of all, Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved when they were all together.
Surviving are her daughters Karen Blake and husband Charles of Honesdale, Teri Brawdy of Honesdale, Michele Torquati of Waymart and Patricia Dunsinger and husband Jonathan of Honesdale; her sisters Christine Cavage and husband Valentine of Steene and Ruth Robinson and husband Leon of Marshalls Creek; sisters-in-law Annabelle Johannes of Waymart and Patricia Johannes of Louisianna. Also surviving are her grandchildren Ashley Schrader, Justin Brawdy, Heather Brawdy, Kyle
Blake, Kaitlyn Torquati, Marissa York, Emma Dunsinger, Adam Blake, Anna Dunsinger and Lionel Wilson; 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Brandon Brawdy, son-in-law Brett Brawdy, brothers Eugene, Joseph, William, James and Jerome Johannes; sisters Kathleen Ruddy, Marie Spangenberg, Ellen Jaggars and Dorothy Tallman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 10 am. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Tuesday, 4 to 7.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wayne Memorial Health
Foundation, 601 Park St. Honesdale, PA 18431 or Bethany Cemetery, 5
Pine St. Bethany, PA 18431.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020