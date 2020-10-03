JoAnne Falvey (née Quackenbush) 55, of Hemlock Farms, Pennsylvania, passed away in her sleep Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital of Pancreatic Cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Michael; her three children, Patrick, Michelle and Amanda and her cats. Also surviving her are her sisters, Nancy and Donna; brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Deborah; brother-in-law, William and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Doris (Maloney) Quackenbush; her sister, Marilyn; brother, William as well as her brother in laws, Bill and Harry.
JoAnne was the type of person who could make friends with anyone; she could find out your entire life story in one conversation, and she' would remember even the smallest detail. She loved to laugh and have fun; she loved spending time with her family and friends, and most of all she just loved life.
JoAnne was just a lot of fun, and we will never see her like again. She will be greatly missed by all her knew her.
Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA 18337.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. John Neumann Church, 705 PA-739, Hawley, PA 18428 with Reverend Edward Casey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your local animal shelter or humane society.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).