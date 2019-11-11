|
On Friday, November 8th, 2019 Joanne Marie Perry, loving wife and mother, passed away at home. She had celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this year.
Joanne was born on March 30th, 1959 in Honesdale, PA to Franklin and Lillian (Keast) Piercy. She was married to Kenneth David Perry on November 14th, 1981 and would have celebrated 38 years of marriage this week.
Joanne was known for her dedicated work ethic and relentless enthusiasm to help anyone in need. She was a custodian at the Wayne Highlands school district for 18 years and clerk at Spotless Cleaners prior to that. In addition to her full time jobs, she cleaned for many local residents and helped with their elder care.
Joanne will be remembered fondly as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, friend and avid gardener. She sowed love and generosity wherever she was. Joanne enjoyed playing women's league softball, planning the family reunion with her cousins, taking yearly trips to Arkansas and Florida and tending her beautiful and abundant garden. She took much pride in the flowers and vegetables she grew and shared them with many.
Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Franklin. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Perry Sr, daughter Valerie Perry Raskin and husband Alex, son Kenneth Perry Jr and wife Alisha, mother Lillian, brothers Frank and Gerald, many cousins and relatives.
A viewing will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 4- 7 pm at the Bryant Funeral Home, Main Street, Honesdale. Funeral service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am .
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial fund that is currently being established.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 11, 2019