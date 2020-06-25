John A. Loscig, 87, of Honesdale, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Richter Love Loscig. The couple married on April 12, 1957.



Born on July 25, 1932 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Allen and Aldora Hazen Loscig.



A hard worker, Jack drove truck in construction for many years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at home.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Suzanne Douglas and husband David and Mary Ann Stolle all of Honesdale; his step-son Jerry Love of Newnen, GA; step-daughters Joy Stear of Honesdale and Jacqueline Roberts of Tucson, AZ; his brother Harland Loscig and wife Valerie of Honesdale; his sister Darlene Szezorak and husband Gary of Honesdale; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Fred, Clarence, Allen, Lester and Gilbert.



A memorial service for the family will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11 am.



Interment will follow in Darling Cemetery, Cherry Ridge. Friends may visit on Tuesday, 10 until the time of service.

