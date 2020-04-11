|
|
John A. Steinhart, Lake Ariel, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking, but most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his adoring wife of almost 34 years the former Kathleen Seiter, their son Daniel and his wife Jaime, their son Jack (named after John), their daughter Marybeth and her partner Rich, his older children Lynn, Karen, and Tom and their families, and numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was born in 1938 in Danville, PA and was the son of the late Marlin and Ethelyn Steinhart. Prior to his retirement he very much enjoyed his job as a truck driver. He was a United States Army veteran as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a service will be planned in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinsonfoundation.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 11, 2020