John Box, Thompson, Pa, 75, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family.
John was born in Susquehanna, Pa to the late Lewis and Vera Box, and at an early age moved to live with his Aunt Bobbi and Uncle Frank Canini, in Stevens Point, Pa.
While in high school, he met is soulmate and loving wife Lana. John and Lana were inseparable since graduating from Susquehanna Community High School in Susquehanna Pa and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Upon graduating from high school, John became a tile layer and after a few short years of honing his skills, started his own business, the John Box Tile Company.
John always viewed work as a way to earn a living, so he could enjoy what he cherished the most, spending time with his family and friends.
Known by his friends as "JB" John, enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, football, and all the festivities that came with it! John also really loved his garden. He had a tremendous sense of humor and absolutely loved life! JB enjoyed nothing more than coming down the 18th hole of a golf match and playing for a "bottled beer", and of course as all his friends know, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, Penn State Football and the Syracuse Orange!
In addition, the family would like to thank the countless sidekicks, golf buddies, friends, neighbors and later in life, caregivers that filled John's life with so much love and joy! Special thanks to Dr B Patel, and the staff at Barnes Kasson Hospital as well as Dr. Donald Preate of Delta Medics.
John was predeceased by his brothers Frank and Paul, and special Aunt and Uncle Frank and Bobbi Canini as well as his mother and father in law Allen and Cora Lee.
In addition to his beloved wife Lana, John is survived by his children, Jodie (Steve) Stanford, Johns Island, SC; Terry (Mike) Kosko, Bethlehem, PA; John (Stacy) Box, Honesdale, Pa; and the pride and joy of his life, his eight grandchildren, Zachary, Justin, Madisson, Alex, Luke, Tanner, Gracie & Ryley. Sister Dorothy Saputo; Meadville, PA, Brother Gerald, Melbourne, FL, Shelley (Canini) Levchak and several nieces and nephews.
Services: A private Celebration of John's life will be held by his family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart: www.hospicesacredheart.org
or the Thompson Hose Company, 53 Water Street, Thompson, PA 18465 www.thompsonhoseco.com