John "Jack" C. Doherty, 65, of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home.



Born on March 25, 1955 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late John and Lois (Snyder) Doherty. He was a graduate of Honesdale High School and proud member of the football team.



After high school, Jack worked at S.J. Bailey and Sons and later at Casket Shell Company in Eynon before retiring.



Jack was a great football fan cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame Fightin Irish. He also enjoyed ships and anything else nautical related. He had a great appreciation for music, especially rock-n-roll from the 1970's and 80's. Most of all, Jack loved his grandchildren and their visits.



Surviving are his daughters Sandra Swartz and husband Kenneth of Wilkes-Barre and Jenna Rae Whitmore and husband Jeffrey of Damascus; his significant other, Donnalee Carbone of Honesdale; his brother Gary Doherty and wife Pam of Montgomery, PA; his sister Linda Doherty of Pleasant Mount; grandchildren David and Daniel Swartz and Orville and Kelly Anne Whitmore; his former wife and friend Anne Doherty of Hawley; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.



Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Friday, 3 to 5. Face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family and cremation will follow.

